Philip A. Downing Acquires 2,000 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inotiv by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inotiv by 28,049.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Inotiv (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.