Philip A. Downing Acquires 2,000 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $60.66.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
About Inotiv (Get Rating)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.