Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,406 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.78 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

