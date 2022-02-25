Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) & Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chiba Bank pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Pigeon and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon N/A N/A N/A Chiba Bank 22.91% 5.15% 0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and Chiba Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $934.17 million 2.49 $100.05 million N/A N/A Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.19 $466.63 million $3.33 8.84

Chiba Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Volatility and Risk

Pigeon has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pigeon and Chiba Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 2 0 1 0 1.67 Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chiba Bank beats Pigeon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon (Get Rating)

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses. The China Business segment deals with the manufacture and sale of childcare and women’s supplies in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Russia. The Singapore Business segment manages the production and sale of childcare and women’s products in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Australia, and Middle East. The Lansinoh Business segment includes the manufacture and sale of childcare and womens products in Germany, Turkey, United States, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Yuichi Nakata on August 15, 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chiba Bank (Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.