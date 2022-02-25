PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $81.83. 67,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 200,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

