Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $7.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $241.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $226.38 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

