Piper Sandler Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

