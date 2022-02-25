Piper Sandler Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $250.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.07.

MNDY opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.99. monday.com has a twelve month low of $121.96 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

