Piper Sandler Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $31.57 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

