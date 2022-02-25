Piper Sandler Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $274.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $225.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.