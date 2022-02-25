Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

