Piper Sandler Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $163.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

FIVN stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

