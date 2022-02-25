Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 58,780 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.24 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

