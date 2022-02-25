PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $155.61 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatON has traded up 14% against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,391,307,728 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

