Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.