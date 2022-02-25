Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,010.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 159.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

