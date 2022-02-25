Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,782 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

