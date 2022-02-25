Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $38,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 89.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.29 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

