Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $40,000 Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.