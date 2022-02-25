Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $36,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ODP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in ODP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ODP by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $44.57 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

