Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,401,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

