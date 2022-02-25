Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 114.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 500.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

