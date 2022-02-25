Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $1.46 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00008909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

