PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 2.6% Higher

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). 9,409,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 8,825,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The company has a market capitalization of £125.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.15.

Get PowerHouse Energy Group alerts:

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.