PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 2.6% Higher

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). 9,409,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 8,825,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The company has a market capitalization of £125.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.15.
PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)
