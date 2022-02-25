Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to report $258.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the lowest is $257.30 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 147,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

