Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,087,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 402,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.