Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $49,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $1,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $2,621,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $6,599,000.

NYSEARCA:UNG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

