Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 20,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,823. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

