Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 280,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

