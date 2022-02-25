Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.