Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

