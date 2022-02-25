ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 2,044,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,211,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

