Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after buying an additional 429,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

PTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.