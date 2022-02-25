Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,923. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $408.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

