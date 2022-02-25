Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.87.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.