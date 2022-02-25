Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.16. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,280. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

