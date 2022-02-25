Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 244,828 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

