Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 11,555 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 170,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $373.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

