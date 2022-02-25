Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,659 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 38,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

