PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $60.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

