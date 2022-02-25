Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

