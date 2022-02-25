PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PHM opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

