Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €123.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €123.00 ($139.77) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

PUM stock opened at €83.02 ($94.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 1 year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

