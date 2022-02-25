Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

PUMSY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 12,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341. Puma has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

