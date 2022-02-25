Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $330,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

