Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

NYSE TTE opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $115,239,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

