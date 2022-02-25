Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Raised by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

