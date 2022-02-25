Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Boosted by Analyst

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Glaukos stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.