Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.19.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$100.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.96. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$79.64 and a twelve month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.