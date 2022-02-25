Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -333.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

