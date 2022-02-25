Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Brink’s Company Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brink’s in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 506,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,425,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

